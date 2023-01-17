Flipkart sale offers Nothing Phone (1) at ‘lowest ever’ price: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 06:00 PM IST
- Nothing Phone (1) base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at a price as low as ₹25,999 on Flipkart.
Online commerce platform Flipkart is running a Big Savings Day sale on its platform. The sale started January 15 and will continue till January 20. As part of the ongoing sale, the e-tailer is giving huge discounts on a range of products. One such offer is available on Nothing Phone (1) smartphone.