Online commerce platform Flipkart is running a Big Savings Day sale on its platform. The sale started January 15 and will continue till January 20. As part of the ongoing sale, the e-tailer is giving huge discounts on a range of products. One such offer is available on Nothing Phone (1) smartphone.

The handset’s base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at a price as low as ₹25,999. While the one with 256GB storage capacity is selling at ₹27,499. If you have been eying the handset, this is one of the lowest ever prices you can get for Nothing Phone (1).

Do note that the e-tailer is also giving bank offers during the sale. Buyers can get a 10% instant discount with ICICI and Citi bank cards. In addition, one can avail exchange discount on the purchase of Nothing Phone (1) smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1) features

Nothing Phone (1) is offered in Black and White colour options. Key highlight of Nothing Phone (1) is its innovative Glyph interface. For optics, the smartphone features a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection. The latter feature automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.

Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

On the battery front, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.