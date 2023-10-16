Flipkart's flagship festival sales event, "The Big Billion Days" (TBBD) 2023 recorded over 1.4 billion customer visits, reported Business Standard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event took place from October 8 to October 15, with early access for VIP and Plus customers starting on October 7. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response from both customers and sellers and said, “Received a great response from both customers and extensive network of sellers across the country."

Also read: Navratri 2023: Pune Police issues traffic advisory to avoid congestion; Check routes that are open, closed The festival showcased a prominent premiumisation trend in India this year particularly in the categories of smartphones, laptops, tablets and home appliances. Televisions, audio devices, smartphones and grooming products also proved to be among the leading choices. Medicines on Flipkart experienced a 2.5X surge in shoppers, multivitamins and Ayush products emerged as popular choices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart Plus memberships saw a 60% increase compared to TBBD 2022. Over 4 million packages were delivered by Flipkart's Kirana partners within the first four days of the festival. Seller success reached new heights with a 2x increase in crorepati sellers compared to TBBD 2022.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Deliveries during TBBD 2023 were extended to remote areas, including Andaman, Hayuliang (Arunachal Pradesh), Choglamsar (Ladakh), Kutch (Gujarat) and Longewala (Rajasthan) reported Flipkart executives to Business Standard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Flipkart chief people officer Krishna Raghavan quits The "Samarth" program introduced the 'Indian Roots Store Front,' enabling artisans to showcase over 350,000 products spanning home, furnishing and lifestyle categories. Samarth sellers saw 6x growth during the pre-festival period.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card witnessed an 8X growth in overall spends and a 4X increase in orders as compared to pre-festival period with offers on instant savings and cashbacks. Flipkart Pay Later experienced a 4X growth and EMI spends surged by 7X when compared to the pre-festive period, reported Business Standard.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!