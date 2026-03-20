Flipkart's Group CFO Sriram Venkataraman quits after a decade— A look at his career

Flipkart announced on Friday that its Group CFO, Sriram Venkataraman, is resigning from the e-commerce firm. The development comes ahead of the Walmart-backed company’s planned initial public offering (IPO) in India.

In the interim, Flipkart CFO Ravi Iyer will oversee the company's broader finance operations. However, Flipkart is yet to announce a successor for Sriram Venkataraman.

The senior company executive, who has been with Flipkart for over a decade, will exit over the next few months. The e-commerce giant said in a statement that he would remain with the company for a period of time to ensure continuity and a smooth transition, though his exact last day of work was not mentioned.

Here's a look at his decade-old tenure at Flipkart Sriram Venkataraman joined Flipkart in September 2015 as the chief financial officer of its commerce platform. After a little over a year in the role, he was promoted to the position of Group CFO, marking a rapid rise within the company's leadership ranks.

He eventually went on to hold a dual role as chief operating officer (COO) and CFO at Flipkart, a position he retained for over seven years, before announcing his resignation on Friday, 20 March 2026

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“It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey and to work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have built together and wish the company continued success in the years ahead,” Venkataraman said in an official statement announcing his exit.

The Group CFO's resignation also comes shortly after Flipkart asked around 400-500 employees to exit the company this year, based on its performance review.

The layoffs, announced on 6 March, accounted for roughly 3-4% of Flipkart's total workforce, higher than the usual 1-2% of employees in the lowest performance bracket that the company typically lets go each year.

The job cuts affected employees across different departments and job levels, according to multiple media reports.

Venkataraman's previous work experience Prior to joining Flipkart, Venkataraman held multiple senior positions at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). He has worked with the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company for more than 11 years.

At HUL, he has previously served as the general manager of finance, among other key leadership roles. He started his career in 2004 as the regional buyer of commodities in the Asia Pacific region, and later moved up the corporate ladder, according to his LinkedIn profile.