Floods in Jammu and Kashmir: Muddy water swepts over Kangan road on Saturday morning after heavy rains in Hassanabad area of Ganderbal region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The local weather forecast for Jammu city predicts ‘Generally cloudy sky with light rain’ with 68 percent humidity today. The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to settle around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius. 'Thunderstorm with rain' are likely over the next three days.

Wet spells have been forecasted for the coming five days. The weather agency predicted ‘rain or thundershowers’ on August 21 and 22. Over the next few days, the maximum and minimum temperature will settle anywhere between 33 and 23 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid active monsoon, several Indian states will likely witness heavy rainfall today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert predicting heavy precipitation in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. According to Regional Meteorological Department, there will be moderate to very light rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai today.

The national capital will witness moderate to light rainfall over multiple areas on August 17. According to IMD's forecast, drizzling will likely be accompanied by thunderstorms and generally cloudy weather in several areas. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33.8 degrees Celsius during the day, while the minimum temperature will likely settle around 26.5 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, maximum regions of the financial capital will likely witness light to very light rainfall today. Over the coming three to four days the weather condition is likely to remain same.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe; Heavy rainfall (≥ 7 cm) at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Assam."