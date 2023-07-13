Water in the river Yamuna swelled to an all-time high of 208.48 metres after three days of incessant rains in Delhi, inundating nearby streets, colonies and infrastructures, causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. Due to the waterlogging on the railway tracks and metro stations, more than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been cancelled between July 7 and July 15. Officials have said that in total, over 500 passenger trains have either been cancelled, diverted or short-terminated due to waterlogging on the railway tracks.

The water also inundated Yamuna Bank metro station on the blue line due to which, the entry and exit gates have been shut. While no entry and exits will be allowed at the Yamuna Bank metro station, passengers would be allowed to change their trains. "Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. Northwest India saw incessant rainfall over three days from Saturday, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" rains. Help desks have been opened at all major railway stations to guide passengers who have been stranded due to cancellations of trains.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna water level will reach its peak at around 3 or 4 pm before receding to its normal level, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. He also requested Delhiites to not leave their houses unless necessary and work from their homes.

“I would like to request people to not step out if it is not essential and resort to Work from Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps...As per the CWC (Central Water Commission) prediction, the peak [of river Yamuna's water level] will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down," Arvind Kejriwal said.

ARVIND More Information