Floodwaters from overflowing Yamuna reach Delhi Metro station, train tracks waterlogged1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged residents to stay at home and work remotely as the Yamuna river reached its peak water level. The heavy rainfall has caused flooding and the cancellation of hundreds of trains in the region
Water in the river Yamuna swelled to an all-time high of 208.48 metres after three days of incessant rains in Delhi, inundating nearby streets, colonies and infrastructures, causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. Due to the waterlogging on the railway tracks and metro stations, more than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been cancelled between July 7 and July 15. Officials have said that in total, over 500 passenger trains have either been cancelled, diverted or short-terminated due to waterlogging on the railway tracks.
Meanwhile, the Yamuna water level will reach its peak at around 3 or 4 pm before receding to its normal level, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. He also requested Delhiites to not leave their houses unless necessary and work from their homes.
“I would like to request people to not step out if it is not essential and resort to Work from Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps...As per the CWC (Central Water Commission) prediction, the peak [of river Yamuna's water level] will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down," Arvind Kejriwal said.