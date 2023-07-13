Water in the river Yamuna swelled to an all-time high of 208.48 metres after three days of incessant rains in Delhi, inundating nearby streets, colonies and infrastructures, causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. Due to the waterlogging on the railway tracks and metro stations, more than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been cancelled between July 7 and July 15. Officials have said that in total, over 500 passenger trains have either been cancelled, diverted or short-terminated due to waterlogging on the railway tracks.

