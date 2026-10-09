FLY91’s hiring push takes flight as regional airline scales up

Less than three years after starting operations, Goa-based regional airline FLY91 is expanding its workforce as it prepares to add aircraft and open new stations. Its employee count is expected to cross 1,000 over the next two years, from about 550 currently, Manoj Chacko, founder, MD and CEO of FLY91, said in an interview.
The airline, which operates six ATR 72-600 turboprops across 13 stations, is hiring across cockpit crew, cabin crew, engineering, technicians, flight dispatch and airport operations.