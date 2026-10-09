FLY91’s hiring push takes flight as regional airline scales up

Less than three years after starting operations, Goa-based regional airline FLY91 is expanding its workforce as it prepares to add aircraft and open new stations. Its employee count is expected to cross 1,000 over the next two years, from about 550 currently, Manoj Chacko, founder, MD and CEO of FLY91, said in an interview.
Less than three years after starting operations, Goa-based regional airline FLY91 is expanding its workforce as it prepares to add aircraft and open new stations. Its employee count is expected to cross 1,000 over the next two years, from about 550 currently, Manoj Chacko, founder, MD and CEO of FLY91, said in an interview.
The airline, which operates six ATR 72-600 turboprops across 13 stations, is hiring across cockpit crew, cabin crew, engineering, technicians, flight dispatch and airport operations.
The airline, which operates six ATR 72-600 turboprops across 13 stations, is hiring across cockpit crew, cabin crew, engineering, technicians, flight dispatch and airport operations.
These smaller, propeller-driven aircraft are designed for shorter journeys and smaller airports, allowing FLY91 to connect cities that may not have enough demand or suitable infrastructure for larger narrow-body jets. It competes with regional carriers such as Star Air and Alliance Air, while IndiGo also operates turboprops on some regional routes.
“We are at about 550 people across 13 stations,” said Chacko. He said the airline is adequately staffed in its core functions for the next two years of planned growth, with incremental hiring linked to aircraft induction and the opening of new stations.
Hiring with growth
The airline has advertised for captains, trainee and transition captains, cabin crew, flight dispatchers, aircraft maintenance engineers and other airport roles. Chacko said the recruitment is directly linked to aircraft induction and new stations rather than a broad-based hiring spree.
“We should be crossing a thousand in the next two year but again like I said, you know, we are going to be extremely prudent about how the hiring is going to happen,” he said.
Chacko said each aircraft requires about 25 additional employees, excluding technicians, taking the requirement to around 30 people per aircraft. New stations add another 10-14 employees, depending on the number of flights and shifts.
“For every airport that you start up, depending on the number of flights and shifts, it could be anywhere from 10 to 14 people per airport,” he said.
At a projected 70 employees per aircraft, FLY91’s staffing level would be lower than the employee-to-aircraft ratios at larger Indian airlines. IndiGo had 69,000 employees and 441 aircraft at the end of FY26, or about 156 employees per aircraft. The comparison is not directly like-for-like, given differences in fleet mix, network, international operations and scale.
“FLY91’s hiring plan looks reasonable if it follows fleet expansion. At management’s stated target of 70 employees per aircraft, a workforce of 1,000–1,100 would require around 15–16 aircraft. The targets are therefore consistent, but hiring substantially ahead of aircraft entering service would put pressure on costs,” said Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at Equirus Securities.
FLY91 has already added Ti and Navi Mumbai as part of its expansion and expects to add around five or six stations a year while increasing frequencies on existing routes.
“If you pick a destination, we will connect that destination to at least three to four cities on a daily basis,” Chacko said.
The airline has ordered 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin from 2027. Before those aircraft arrive, it plans to acquire aircraft from the existing market, taking its fleet to around 12-14 aircraft by late next year. Its longer-term plan is to take the fleet to about 60 aircraft over five years.
Profitability test
The expansion comes as FLY91 works to improve its financial position. Just UDO Aviation Pvt. Ltd., which operates FLY91, reported operating revenue of about ₹127 crore and a net loss of ₹67.6 crore in FY25, its first full financial year of operations. About 55% of its revenue came from the government’s regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, according to its financials. Its FY26 financial results are yet to be filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
That dependence on government support makes the airline’s target of reaching break-even in FY27 significant. FLY91 expects FY28 to be its first full profitable year.
The UDAN scheme has helped create a market for airlines connecting smaller cities, but several regional carriers that entered the market over the past decade have subsequently shut operations. FLY91 is among the newer regional airlines to have survived its initial years, but its ability to reduce dependence on subsidised routes will be critical as it scales.
Funding the fleet
The airline is backed by private-equity firm Convergent Finance, along with investors including Ramesh Damani and high-net-worth individuals. Convergent and funds advised by it anchored FLY91’s initial ₹200 crore investment.
The company is also completing a ₹250 crore equity raise. Chacko said ₹63 crore has already been raised through compulsorily convertible preference shares from existing investors, while the balance is being raised from external investors and is undergoing due diligence.
The airline is evaluating sale-and-leaseback arrangements, bank financing and consortium financing for its aircraft.
“We are looking at various financing mechanisms,” Chacko said. “One is a traditional lessor who will do a sale and leaseback. Two is, you will have a typical bank that will fund the asset. And third, you could potentially have a consortium of financiers who will want to finance the assets.”
The fundraising is encouraging, but proposed funding should not be treated as cash already available, Shah said.