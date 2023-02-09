Home / News / Flyers alert! Travelling to Bengaluru? Check flight timings till February 17
The management of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport announced there will be a partial suspension of flights every day between February 8 and 17. This is a routine exercise carried out once in two years during the Aero India Show in the city. The 5-day Aero India 2023 will kickstart on February 13 and will take place at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The management also urged the flyers to check with their airlines regarding the rescheduling of flights and plan accordingly. “There will be partial air space closure during Aero India 2023 impacting commercial flight schedules between 08 -17 February,2023," Bengaluru airport said in a tweet.

 

Bengaluru airport: New flight timings

 

February 8: Flight operations will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

February 9-11: Flight operations will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

February 12: Runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm.

February 13: Runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm.

February 14 and 15: The airspace will be closed from 12 pm to 2.30 pm.

February 16-17: Operations will be shut from 9.30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, in view of the Aero India Show, the Bengaluru civic body has ordered closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants till February 20. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its public notice said that there will be prohibition on serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station. 

Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996. A total 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign for Aero India this time.

