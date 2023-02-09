Flyers alert! Travelling to Bengaluru? Check flight timings till February 17

The management of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport announced there will be a partial suspension of flights every day between February 8 and 17. This is a routine exercise carried out once in two years during the Aero India Show in the city. The 5-day Aero India 2023 will kickstart on February 13 and will take place at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

