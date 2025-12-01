FM to introduce Bill for ‘health, national security' cess today, as tobacco levy set to expire
The new levy is likely to ensure that the overall tax burden on cigarettes, gutkha, pan masala and other tobacco products is maintained at the current level even after the expiry of the GST compensation cess.
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday introduce a Bill in Lok Sabha to levy a new cess for public health and national security, replacing the GST compensation cess on tobacco, which will lapse when the Centre completes repayment of the loans raised to compensate states. Monday will be the first day of the 15-sitting winter session of parliament.