Tobacco and its products such as cigarettes, pan masala, gutkha currently attract 28% GST and a compensation cess that goes up to 290% in some cases such as smoking mixtures for pipes. After their transition to the new rate structure at a time to be decided by the finance minister, these will move to the 40% GST slab and the remaining gap is likely to be met by the proposed new cess and any additional excise duty. This could be before the end of fiscal year in March, as the loans are likely to be paid off before that.