FM Nirmala Sitharaman on US visit, to attend World Bank, IMF meetings

During the course of the US visit, Finance Minister Sitharaman will participate in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Money at a Crossroad’ hosted by the Managing Director, IMF
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on an official visit to the US from today (April 18). She will attend the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers meeting and the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG).
The visit will also include several bilateral interactions, including with Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa as well as a high-level meeting with World Bank President David Malpass, a Ministry of Finance statement said.
The Finance Minister will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India.
During the course of the visit, Finance Minister Sitharaman will participate in a high-level panel discussion on "Money at a Crossroad" hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.
Apart from her official engagements with the World Bank, IMF, G-20 and Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Nirmala Sitharaman will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.
