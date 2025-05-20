Sitharaman says regulatory delays, lengthy litigation can hamper trade talks
SummaryThe finance minister’s message reflects concerns as global trade uncertainty persists even after US President Donald Trump paused his reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, giving trade partners an opportunity to strike deals
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cautioned the country’s regulators: foreign investors are watching, and any delays in approvals, lengthy litigation, and transparency gaps can hamper India’s ability to strike trade deals in an uncertain global environment.