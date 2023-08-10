FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, 'India transformed from fragile to fastest growing economy'| Watch

India's Finance Minister highlights India's economic transformation, with upgraded rating and substantial growth in Lok Sabha.

India's economy experiences significant growth, becomes fastest-growing globally, according to Finance Minister Sitharaman. (PTI)

During the discussion on the No Confidence Motion, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted a significant transformation in India's economic status. She pointed out that back in 2013, Morgan Stanley had categorised India as one of the five fragile economies worldwide. However, she emphasised that in the present day, Morgan Stanley has upgraded India's rating and placed it in a better position. She noted that within a span of just 9 years, the Indian economy has risen and experienced substantial economic growth, largely attributed to the policies of the government, even in the face of the COVID pandemic. Also read: RBI MPC Meeting: ‘Rate hike of 250 bps points working its way,' says Governor Shaktikanta Das Sitharaman stated that today, India holds the distinction of being the fastest-growing economy globally. She mentioned that India finds itself in a unique situation of harbouring optimism and positivity regarding its future growth. She stated that the global economy had experienced a growth of just over 3 percent in 2022, and the World Bank was now forecasting a decline to 2.1 percent in 2023. She made these remarks during her address to the Lok Sabha. Also read: RBI MPC Meeting August 2023. Full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address She further stated that the real GDP growth for the fiscal year 2022-23 had reached 7.2 percent and was anticipated to expand by 6.5 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24. It was mentioned that these estimations aligned with forecasts from various international organisations, including their own RBI projection. She mentioned that PM Modi had improved their economic policies through initiatives like 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Vikas Prayaas,' leading to the point where they were the fastest on the recovery path post COVID. She further remarked that it was an extraordinary unity, making it hard to discern whether the alliance partners were quarrelling amongst themselves or standing together, during her speech in the Lok Sabha.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Direct Benefit Transfer scheme

She said that the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) story serves as a model for the global community. She acknowledged the implementation of DBT by the UPA, but pointed out that only ₹7,367 crores were transferred in 2013-14. She highlighted that DBT transfers had grown fivefold by 2014-15. In the preceding financial year, a total of ₹7.16 lakh crores had been transferred through DBT, she stated.

Ministers walkout from the House

After accusing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of providing misleading information in Lok Sabha, members of Congress, DMK, TMC, and Left parties staged a walkout from the House.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on tomato prices

While addressing the Lok Sabha she also enumerated the measures undertaken by the government to curb the escalation in the price of tomatoes. She stated that the process of procuring tomatoes from tomato-producing areas such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, followed by their distribution through cooperative societies like NCCF and NAFED, is underway. This initiative has already commenced in regions including Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan since the 14th of July, and it will persist.

Additionally, in Delhi, mobile vans are being employed as outlets for NCCF, NAFED, and Kendriya Bhandar to facilitate distribution. She further elaborated that the wholesale mandi prices for tomatoes in several states has already started declining. Additionally, efforts have been made to import tomatoes from Nepal by lifting import restrictions, and the initial batch of tomatoes from Nepal is anticipated to reach Varanasi and Kanpur by Friday.