Finance Minister on Manipur violence

The Finance Minister acknowledged the seriousness of issues faced by women in various regions whether in Manipur, Delhi, Rajasthan, or any other place but also brought up an incident from March 25, 1989, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Jayalalithaa, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, had her saree pulled and was heckled by DMK members. This incident led her to vow that she would only return to the Assembly as Chief Minister. Two years later, she fulfilled that promise by becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.