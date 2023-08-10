During the discussion on the No Confidence Motion, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted a significant transformation in India's economic status.
She pointed out that back in 2013, Morgan Stanley had categorised India as one of the five fragile economies worldwide. However, she emphasised that in the present day, Morgan Stanley has upgraded India's rating and placed it in a better position. She noted that within a span of just 9 years, the Indian economy has risen and experienced substantial economic growth, largely attributed to the policies of the government, even in the face of the COVID pandemic.
Sitharaman stated that today, India holds the distinction of being the fastest-growing economy globally. She mentioned that India finds itself in a unique situation of harbouring optimism and positivity regarding its future growth.
She stated that the global economy had experienced a growth of just over 3 percent in 2022, and the World Bank was now forecasting a decline to 2.1 percent in 2023. She made these remarks during her address to the Lok Sabha.
She further stated that the real GDP growth for the fiscal year 2022-23 had reached 7.2 percent and was anticipated to expand by 6.5 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24. It was mentioned that these estimations aligned with forecasts from various international organisations, including their own RBI projection.
She mentioned that PM Modi had improved their economic policies through initiatives like 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Vikas Prayaas,' leading to the point where they were the fastest on the recovery path post COVID.
She further remarked that it was an extraordinary unity, making it hard to discern whether the alliance partners were quarrelling amongst themselves or standing together, during her speech in the Lok Sabha.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Direct Benefit Transfer scheme
She said that the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) story serves as a model for the global community. She acknowledged the implementation of DBT by the UPA, but pointed out that only ₹7,367 crores were transferred in 2013-14. She highlighted that DBT transfers had grown fivefold by 2014-15. In the preceding financial year, a total of ₹7.16 lakh crores had been transferred through DBT, she stated.
Ministers walkout from the House
After accusing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of providing misleading information in Lok Sabha, members of Congress, DMK, TMC, and Left parties staged a walkout from the House.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman on tomato prices
While addressing the Lok Sabha she also enumerated the measures undertaken by the government to curb the escalation in the price of tomatoes. She stated that the process of procuring tomatoes from tomato-producing areas such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, followed by their distribution through cooperative societies like NCCF and NAFED, is underway. This initiative has already commenced in regions including Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan since the 14th of July, and it will persist.
Additionally, in Delhi, mobile vans are being employed as outlets for NCCF, NAFED, and Kendriya Bhandar to facilitate distribution. She further elaborated that the wholesale mandi prices for tomatoes in several states has already started declining. Additionally, efforts have been made to import tomatoes from Nepal by lifting import restrictions, and the initial batch of tomatoes from Nepal is anticipated to reach Varanasi and Kanpur by Friday.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Sengol
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the restoration of Sengol to its rightful position in the Lok Sabha by PM Modi had raised concerns, seen as a slight to the Tamils. She noted that Sengol had been disregarded for many years, fading into historical obscurity and being housed in a museum. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam highlighted the profound connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. It marked the initial instance of Tamil being cited at the United Nations. The Finance Minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi had incorporated Tamil multiple times in his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcasts.
Finance Minister on Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu game
The Finance Minister pointed out that during the tenure of the UPA government, with DMK as their coalition partner, Jallikattu—a representation of Tamil culture—had been labelled a barbaric game and prohibited by the UPA. It was only upon the return of PM Modi in 2016 that Jallikattu was reinstated and allowed to be held in Tamil Nadu, she stated.
Finance Minister on Manipur violence
The Finance Minister acknowledged the seriousness of issues faced by women in various regions whether in Manipur, Delhi, Rajasthan, or any other place but also brought up an incident from March 25, 1989, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Jayalalithaa, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, had her saree pulled and was heckled by DMK members. This incident led her to vow that she would only return to the Assembly as Chief Minister. Two years later, she fulfilled that promise by becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has left the key interest rate unchanged for a third straight meeting on Thursday during the bi-monthly MPC meeting. The central bank held the benchmark repurchase rate at 6.50% Thursday. The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das mentioned that the incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) adjustment is intended to withdraw slightly more than ₹1 lakh crore of surplus liquidity from the system.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
