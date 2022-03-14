Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget for Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2022-23 in Lok Sabha.

She also presented supplementary demands for grants, demands for grants and demands for excess grants for Jammu and Kashmir.

As there is no legislature in Jammu and Kashmir currently, the annual budget of the union territory is required to be presented and approved by Parliament.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8.

With inputs from agency

