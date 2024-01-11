Several train services were impacted due to dense fog in Delhi. The Indian Railways has informed that as many as 24 trains to Delhi are running late due to the dense fog. The national capital has been experiencing cold day conditions for the past couple of days. A 'Yellow' alert for cold day conditions in parts of the city was issued for Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RWFC Delhi has predicted clear sky with shallow fog in the morning for today. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach 6 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to be 17 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius at 9.05 am, normal for this time of the year.

Also Read: Cold wave in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh today; situation to improve soon: IMD full forecast here Here's a list of 24 trains arriving late in Delhi due to dense fog on 11 January 2024: 1. Train No 2281 Bhubaneshwar-Delhi Rajdhani Express is delayed by 2.45 hours

2. Train No 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is delayed by 1 hour

3. Train No 22691 Banglore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is delayed by an hour

4. Train No 12437 Secunderabad-Nizamuddin is delayed by 2.30 hours

5. Train No 12281 Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Duront is delayed by 1.30 hours

6. Train No 12413 Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express is delayed by 6 hours

7. Train No 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is delayed by 1.15 hours

8. Train No 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is delayed by an hour

9. Train No 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express is delayed by 4 hours

10. Train No 12553 Saharsa -New Delhi VAishali Express is delayed by 3.15 hours

11. Train No 12427 Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp is delayed by an hour

12. Train No 12417 Prayagraj-New Delhi Express is delayed by 1.15 hours

13. Train No 12225 Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express is delayed by 4 hours

14. Train No 12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Express is delayed by an hour

15. Train No 12393 Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express is delayed by 1.15 hours

16. Train No 12919 Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express is delayed by 3 hours

17. Train No 14207 Maa Belhi Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Delhi JN is delayed by an hour

18. Train No 12615 Chennai-New Delhi GT is delayed by 2.15 hours

19. Train No 12621 Chennai-New Delhi Express is delayed by an hour

20. Train No 12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi Express is delayed by 1.30 hours

21. Train No 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Jn Brahmputra Mail is delayed by 4 hours

22. Train No 14623 Seoni-Ferozpur Express is delayed by 4.30 hours

23. Train No 12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express is delayed by 2.15 hours

24. Train No 20801 Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express is delayed by 1 hour

Delhi airport informed that all flight operatios are running normal. Taking to X, the airport informed, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

According to the IMD, a 'very dense' fog is declared when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, while it is 'dense' when the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres. Fog is considered 'moderate' when the visibility is between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 'shallow' between 501 and 1,000 metres.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on 10th is likely to reduce into Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets on 11th and abate thereafter.

