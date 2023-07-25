Food processing industry invests ₹7,427 crore under PLI scheme so far: Govt1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Incentives of ₹517.604 crore have been disbursed for the financial year 2021-22
New Delhi: The food processing industry has made an investment of ₹7,427 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme so far, said Union minister of state for ministry of food processing industries Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
