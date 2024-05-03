News
Food quality key for urban Indians while ordering from fast-food chains: Survey
Summary
- Eating out at quick-service restaurant chains is omnipresent today in the lives of urban Indians. A recent YouGov India survey showed that 93% of urban Indians voted for quality as a highly important factor while ordering food from fast-food chains.
The recent controversy around popular fast-food chain McDonald’s potentially using ‘fake cheese’ in its menus has put the spotlight on the functioning of quick-service restaurants (QSR) and companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more