Meat on your menu? Govt should know before your eatery opens
Priyanka Sharma 4 min read 10 Aug 2025, 05:44 PM IST
Summary
It's no longer enough to have separate veg and non-veg sections in your restaurant menu. Before opening shop, declare what you plan to serve.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Looking to open a restaurant? You may soon have to specify if you plan to serve vegetarian or non-vegetarian dishes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story