For British Homeowners, No Newts Is Good Newts
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Summary
- Endangered amphibian endangers new construction for pop stars and politicians; Boris Johnson promises to build a ‘newtopia’ to compensate for a swimming pool
EASTCOURT, England—The bane of Britain’s great and powerful is a couple of inches long, has warty skin and a bright orange underbelly—and the power to disrupt some of their most heartfelt ambitions.
