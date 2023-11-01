For Julia Louis-Dreyfus, It’s So Funny It’s Sad

The comedian, famous for ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Veep,’ knows that laughter really is the best medicine.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS is laughing about the time she had to eat Death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sitting in a Manhattan restaurant, waiting for her poached-eggs-no-home-fries, she’s talking about her role as a fiercely protective mother in her new movie, Tuesday, a visual effects–filled drama in which Death takes the form of a mystical parrot. At one point in the mother’s quest to protect her terminally ill daughter from the bird, she stuffs its entire body into her mouth. Louis-Dreyfus actually chewed black cotton candy to create the moment.

And you know what? “It was delicious." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most funny people will say that where there’s laughter, there’s usually pain. Louis-Dreyfus knows the reverse is also true. Even while she explores new emotional depths in her work, with no less than mortality as her co-star, she can’t help but find the funny. It turns out, you can take the girl out of the comedy, but you can’t take the comedy out of the girl.

The actor with an epic Emmy haul has been instrumental in creating a new era of screen humor, the kind built on horrible people not realizing how horrible they are—Elaine Benes kidnapping a dog, Selina Meyer sabotaging her daughter’s wedding, that kind of thing. As she exposes the truths inside human foibles, she creates characters so indelible it’s hard to believe they’re not out there at this very moment making somebody miserable.

Now the comedy icon is bringing her singular point of view to more serious projects involving questions of marital strife, family tragedy and the wisdom of older women. The turn reflects, in part, where she is in her life right now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have a lot of experience and I can bring it to bear," she says. “And I’m really interested in trying new things."

It’s been five years since Louis-Dreyfus finished treatment for stage-two breast cancer. She used to feel immortal, she says, but not anymore. With the relief of remission comes a determination to make her next years count. “I find myself living more mindfully," she says. “It’s not like it’s yakking at me all the time, but there’s more laser focus."

Her performance in Tuesday, the first feature film from Croatian director Daina Oniunas-Pusić, received warm reviews at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival. This year’s comedy drama You Hurt My Feelings, in which she plays a writer wounded by her husband’s blunt assessment of her midcareer work, was a critical darling. She’s pushing herself into new types of roles, too, appearing as the scheming Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in three recent Marvel projects and set to return in the studio’s forthcoming Thunderbolts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Louis-Dreyfus’s latest project is Wiser Than Me, her first podcast and her most personally revealing work yet. She wants to know how to think about old age before she gets there. So every episode, she gets schooled on life by self-actualized women in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

With Mick Jagger rooster-strutting into his 80s, Martha Stewart splashed on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover and a “Golden Bachelor" making his journey on TV, her interest is well timed. Wiser Than Me was No. 1 on Apple’s overall U.S. podcast chart for nearly a month after launching in April, according to the show’s producer, Lemonada Media.

At 62, Louis-Dreyfus is still in her second act but eager to learn about the third, bringing on guests such as designer Diane von Furstenberg, 76, singer Darlene Love, 82, and comedy icon Carol Burnett, 90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The old ladies are talking, she’s listening, and the show’s a hit.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS is 5 feet 3 inches, which wouldn’t be worth mentioning except that she seems far too petite to contain the powerful women she’s played. Elaine with her “Get Out!" shoves in Seinfeld, Christine Campbell fending off smug class moms in The New Adventures of Old Christine and Vice President Selina Meyer inventing new forms of profanity in Veep. These are people intent on bending the world to their will. They are not dainty women.

But Louis-Dreyfus, in person, is. On an overcast morning in September, she’s wearing a polka-dot silk blouse with a ruffle collar. A Clare V. fanny pack with a woven zigzag pattern crosses her body—she says she’s “cuckoo bananas" for it—and she wears Nili Lotan jeans under a trim coat from A.P.C. Around her neck hangs an enamel pansy locket that holds the tiny faces of her two now-adult sons. Like its strong clasp that can’t be easily pried open, she too has a lockdown feature, and she has spent years protecting parts of herself and her family from public consumption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She arrives at the restaurant just after a woman with two enormous dogs gets up from breakfast and leads them out on leashes. I would have loved to ask, What would Elaine say about dogs in a white-tablecloth dining room? But this is not an interview where she even utters the word Seinfeld. It’s by necessity, given the strike rules the actors’ union has laid out regarding promotion of much of its members’ screen work. Some projects can be publicized via interim agreements with the union.

So we start talking about one of those titles, Tuesday, her upcoming art-house drama revolving around the fear of death. It must be said, to kick off breakfast by discussing a movie about death gets into tricky territory for all concerned. And by all concerned, I mean me. Of all the things Louis-Dreyfus gets thrown in interviews, a reporter choking up before the coffee’s cold probably isn’t one of them.

I apologize. “No, no, listen," she says, accepting the rupture of journalism’s fourth wall. “Listen. From one woman to another, don’t worry about it. I totally get it." We talk about workplace emotions. “Aren’t we lucky?" she says. “We have them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of her idols, Carol Burnett, says comedians have to understand the human condition as profoundly as any grief-ready thespian. “I think it’s a misperception about comic actors, whether it’s female or male, that that’s all they can do, which is obviously not the case," Burnett tells me. “Comedic actors actually do better at doing drama than a dramatic actor does comedy."

When taking on a role, Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t see much distinction between projects like Veep and Tuesday beyond the subject matter. “The approach to it is actually, believe it or not, quite similar," she says. “You’re trying to find your own truthful way into the story."

Louis-Dreyfus has been on the East Coast visiting family including her 89-year-old mother, Judith Bowles, who still lives in Washington, D.C., where the actor grew up. Her parents divorced when she was a baby, and by the time she was in elementary school, she regularly split her time, flying up to see her dad in New York City. Her multimillionaire father, Gérard Louis-Dreyfus, who later went by the first name William, helmed the global commodities trading firm Louis Dreyfus Group. Louis-Dreyfus has beaten back internet-fueled rumors that her dad was a billionaire, arguing that the firm’s wealth was not the same as her father’s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And though she says Ted Turner once handed her $100 when she noted that she was not an owner of Seinfeld and therefore her finances were not quite as towering as he might assume, she can, of course, write her own ticket. She lives in Santa Barbara, California, with writer-producer-director Brad Hall, her husband of 36 years. The two met when they were at Northwestern University. She joined the project he co-founded, the Practical Theatre Company.

She left college early after getting scouted with Hall for Saturday Night Live. In 1982, she became what was then the youngest-ever cast member at 21. Eddie Murphy was a marquee player, but the last of the show’s original stars were a couple years gone, and SNL creator Lorne Michaels had taken a break from the job. Louis-Dreyfus wasn’t thriving—there was an atmosphere of casual drug use she never got into, she has said, and too few of her skits made it on air—but it was there that she met writer Larry David, future co-creatorof Seinfeld.

She stayed on SNL for three years, then launched a film career that included parts in mid-1980s titles including Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters and the controversial comedy Soul Man, starring a white male actor in blackface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 1989, she was cast on Seinfeld. Her first line in what would be roughly 170 episodes: “Cocoon Two: The Return," she says, looking at a VHS box in a video store. She and Jerry make fun of the movie about old people leaving a planet with eternal life. “I guess they didn’t like it up there," Elaine says. Jerry imagines they missed the Chinese food: “I gotta have a lo mein!" The two promptly move on to mock the cover of a porno a few stands down. She has described the delightful rebellion of a TV format that was more conversation than setup, joke, setup, joke, and it’s easy to feel the subversive energy in that video aisle. In 1998, the Seinfeld finale was watched by an audience of at least 76 million—more than one out of every four people in America at the time.

Louis-Dreyfus won her first Emmy with the show. After a brief flop with Watching Ellie, a sitcom created by Hall about a nightclub singer, she nabbed her second Emmy win with The New Adventures of Old Christine, the chronicles of a single mom who has amicably split from her husband. In 2012, two years after that sitcom ended, she started a record-breaking run with HBO’s political satire Veep, winning six Emmys for her performance, the most ever awarded for a single role in the same series. Louis-Dreyfus has won 11 Emmys total, making her one of the most decorated stars in TV history.

She would take another comic role if a good one came along. The problem is supply. “They’re hard to come by," she says. On her podcast, she has talked about the joys of “ ‘laughing at a funeral’ kind of laughing," where the fact that laughing is not allowed only makes it funnier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She describes the sensation of getting a laugh as a performer as something almost physical: “It feels like scratching a very—a really deep itch," she says. “Like you’ve got an itch in the center of your back and you can’t quite get it, and then you get it, and it’s like, ‘Ahhh.’ "

HERE ARE A FEW things we learn about Louis-Dreyfus on Wiser Than Me: Before interviewing food critic and author Ruth Reichl, she describes the comforting smell of the chili and cornbread her mother made her when, at around age 28, she returned from the hospital after suffering a late miscarriage and infection. In her introduction for the author Amy Tan, who has said her grandmother fatally poisoned herself, Louis-Dreyfus describes her own grandfather’s death by suicide.

When talking with Jane Fonda about their fathers, Louis-Dreyfus calls her dad a wonderful man but also a narcissist. When a milestone rolled around after his death, her mother wrote her a note saying she wished there were a way to talk about the divorce and what happened to their family. “I wrote her back and I said, ‘What’s keeping us from it?’ " Louis-Dreyfus says in the podcast. “And so when I was like 60, she and I went into therapy together." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fonda asks what happened next. “It was a release, as a lot of things fell into place," Louis-Dreyfus says. “She came from a fraught family situation, and she understood what I was living through in my childhood with her and my father and my stepfather and my stepmother and so on. And it was just, it was like something opened up."

At the end of every episode, she FaceTimes her mother, whom she sometimes calls “Mommy," “Mummy" or “Mama," and tells her how the conversation went. In these unrehearsed segments, her mom seems ready for anything, like immediately identifying the late Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh. Louis-Dreyfus didn’t know who he was when her guest mentioned him. “I kind of lied and it was obvious," she tells her mom.

Louis-Dreyfus hasn’t written a memoir or exposed much of her personal life on social media. She’s low-key enough about her own story that she didn’t even tell off a therapist who once fell asleep while she was talking. But podcasting demands a level of intimacy that many other mediums don’t. Plus, she’s asking her guests to open up to her, and the best way to build that trust is to do the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I’m a little hesitant about it, I will admit," she says in our interview. “I’ve guarded my privacy pretty ferociously in a lot of ways."

Her guests get comfortable pretty fast. In one episode, the novelist Isabel Allende reveals that she enhances her sexual experiences by consuming a marijuana chocolate blueberry for the event.

“I was completely delighted by her response," Louis-Dreyfus tells me. “And I think the marijuana-blueberry market was as well." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wiser Than Me guests sound so convinced about their approach to old age that it’s hard not to want what they’re having. Louis-Dreyfus even went out and got her own blueberry.

She decided to make the podcast last year after watching the 2018 documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts. It got her thinking about how much women from that later stage of life have to say and how little they are heard. She teamed up with Hall and buried herself in research before each interview. It became a full-time job.

Listening to the show is like pounding shots of optimism. It’s so much about women carving out the lives they want that when actor Rhea Perlman admits to bouts of occasional loneliness, its poignance stands out. “When everybody leaves after a great night, I go, ‘Ooh, where is everyone?’ " she says. Louis-Dreyfus asks how she deals with endings, a question she poses often. Perlman’s meditative answer about death—describing the belief that all people are pieces of the universe—makes Louis-Dreyfus tear up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A number of her guests talk about the importance of risk-taking later in life. It’s a tip from the front lines that Louis-Dreyfus already has internalized. “I think that’s her phase right now," Hall says of his wife. “She’s done an awful lot of funny TV, and other things are interesting her right now." It’s not what her fans are used to. “There’s an expectation going into anything that she does that hilarity will ensue," says Hall, adding that “it doesn’t have to be funny with Julia."

The conversations don’t always yield instant chemistry. When Louis-Dreyfus tells von Furstenberg a joke about shopping for culottes on vacation, the designer doesn’t laugh. The punchline was that after wondering if she was too old for the style, Louis-Dreyfus went to lunch and her tooth fell out, and there was her answer. Von Furstenberg told her she could wear culottes until she was 90, and the most important thing was to be true to herself. She didn’t mention the tooth.

“I gotta say, she did not find it as funny as I do," Louis-Dreyfus tells her mom afterward. “Excuse me, but I’m very worried about that—why did your tooth fall out?" her mother replies. She wasn’t getting it either. Plus it turns out it wasn’t even a culotte. It was a skort. “Oh, no, honey," her mom says, “you don’t need that." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

THERE ARE MOMENTS when tragedy and comedy get put in a blender, and Monday, September 18, 2017, was one of them. Louis-Dreyfus and Veep had triumphed at the Emmys the night before. By morning, her doctor was on the phone telling her she had cancer. The first thing she did after hanging up was double over with laughter.

“I mean, it felt like it was written. It felt like it was a horrible black comedy," she says. “And then it sort of morphed into crying hysterically."

She was terrified. “You just simply don’t consider it for yourself, you know, that’s sort of the arrogance of human beings," she says. “But of course, at some point, we’re all going to bite it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It had been exactly a year since she’d won her fifth Emmy for her performance in Veep, which itself came two days after her dad died in 2016. “I’d like to dedicate this to my father," she said through tears at the time. “I’m so glad that he liked Veep, because his opinion was the one that really mattered."

Now here she was that much older, facing surgery and chemo. In the months that followed, she made a list of complaints, basically the unhelpful things people said to her, or the gifts they gave. All the appalling stuff that might be ripe for mockery.

“I liked to put things on that list that I wasn’t supposed to say out loud," she says. “A complaint list, you know, the specifics about things that were happening to my body that I wanted to write down, things that were happening, you know, when I was in chemo and what was happening to my body as a result of that. It’s just, like, horrible. It’s medieval. And then people do say it comes from a positive place, but sometimes people say incredibly remarkable things that are inappropriate." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She can’t find the list, but she’d like to.

“I think you might find it funny," she says. “That’s all I’m saying."

