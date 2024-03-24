News
For private InvITs, a new asset category is about to open up
Summary
- In a policy shift, completed and revenue-generating highways under the toll-operate-transfer (ToT) mechanism will be directly and exclusively auctioned to private InvITs
The Centre will auction completed road projects directly to private sector InvITs, to encourage higher participation from global investors in India’s infrastructure development programme, two people aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more