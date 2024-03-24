For private InvITs, a new asset category is about to open up

Since its launch in 2018, NHAI has successfully completed six rounds of the road asset (bundle of roads) monetization through ToT mode and raised ₹26,366 crore. Letters of authority (LoAs) are issued under ToT bundles 11, 12, 13 & 14, and realization of ₹15,968 crore concession fee is expected in FY24. The LoAs for these four ToT bundles were issued by NHAI within one day of opening of their respective financial bids. Total asset monetization under this model is expected to be ₹42,334 crore by the end of the current fiscal.