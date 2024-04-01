For Railways, FY24 was a year of multiple milestones

The transporter registered record freight loading, electrification, and new line construction in the financial year gone by

NEW DELHI :Indian Railways has moved at record pace in the just completed financial year, reaching new milestones in various categories including freight loading, railway electrification, and new development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The national transporter also registered its highest number of restoration of bridges during the year, and expanded its programme to install automatic signalling and digital interlocking of stations–measures aimed at ensuring both smoother operations as well as a higher degree of safety.

Indian Railways registered record freight loading of 1,591 million tonnes in FY24, as compared with 1,512 mt in the year before–also an indicator of higher economic activity. The Railways loaded 787.61 mt of coal, 180.95 mt of iron ore, and 153.80 mt of cement, among other goods, during the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Railways also rapidly progressed towards accomplishing its Mission 100% Electrification programme, becoming the largest green railway network in the world. Overall, about 7,188 km of rail route were electrified during FY24–the highest annual electrification ever in the history of Indian Railways.

Since 2014-15, Indian Railways has electrified about 40,000 km on the broad gauge network, with a substantial jump in electrification from about 1.42 km per day between 2004 and 2014 to about 19.6 km per day in 2023-24.

The Railways has strengthened its infrastructure with 5,300 km of new line development in FY24 as compared with 5,241 km in FY23. The transporter also upgraded 582 km of its route with automatic signalling, as compared with 530 km during FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Railways is also adopting electronic Interlocking on a large scale to enhance safety. About 551 stations were provided with electronic interlocking in FY24, as compared with 538 in the year before. The Railways also restored 2,132 bridges in the previous 12 months, up from 1,732 in FY23.

