In good news for Indians looking to travel to Saudi Arabia, they will no longer be required to submit a clearance certificate from the police to obtain a visa for the Middle East country. The development was announced by the Saudi Arabian embassy on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Saudi Embassy, the decision has been taken as part of efforts of the two countries to further strengthen relations.

A statement from the embassy read, "In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)."

This means that the Indians wouldn’t have to submit a police clearance certificate to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Embassy said it appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom.

