For Saudi visa, Indians now don’t have to submit police clearance certificate1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 07:40 PM IST
In good news for Indians looking to travel to Saudi Arabia, they will no longer be required to submit a clearance certificate from the police to obtain a visa for the Middle East country. The development was announced by the Saudi Arabian embassy on Thursday.