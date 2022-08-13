For the best deals on Wine, check your email
Email offers from wine merchants can provide an inside track on remarkable values to those who subscribe. Some also offer compelling stories, useful pairing information and even engaging prose.
SOME OF MY FAVORITE READING this summer has arrived via email, from wine merchants. I while away the hours reading about special six packs of Sancerre, great bargains from Burgundy and limited-time offers of first-growth Bordeaux.
Some of these emails are more enticing than others. And some retailers provide information beyond a mere price and numerical score; their emails often contain personal stories about producers, regions and how the wines taste. Sometimes, they’re so well-crafted that selling wine seems almost beside the point—though of course that is always the point. With that in mind I bought bottles from half a dozen retailers whose emails were particularly compelling. And while a few bottles didn’t quite measure up to the fulsome praise promoting them, others turned out to be even better than described.
The emails that compelled me to buy differed greatly in tone and style. Some were more like travelogues, others were occasion specific (“the perfect pairing with grilling and golf"). The deals on bottles limited in number made me a bit anxious: I knew they wouldn’t be offered for long.
I asked merchants how they decided to offer the wines that they did in the ways that they did, and how often. Their responses were as varied as the emails they wrote.
The emails from Daniel Posner, proprietor of Grapes the Wine Company in White Plains, N.Y., and his staff arrived in my inbox with impressive frequency. “We send one a day to our main list," Mr. Posner said. He might send a few more to a smaller, select group. That seems like a lot of emails, I observed. “We have a customer base who enjoys reading our content," Mr. Posner tartly replied. Like their boss, the staff members who contribute to the emails have spent many years in the wine business. They are all cited by name. “I want staffers to build relationships, too," Mr. Posner explained.
The email offers from Grapes use a mix of tactics. Some emphasize producers’ stories. Others convey a sense of urgency by, for instance, touting a limited number of available bottles. While some retailers told me they choose not to feature numerical scores in their emails, preferring to rely on their own palates, Mr. Posner doesn’t agree. “As a salesperson, I’d be a fool not to use [such] a sales tool," he said.
I bought two simple Burgundies from Mr. Posner, one white, one red: the 2020 Sylvain Bzikot Bourgogne Blanc and 2017 Vincent Girardin Chorey-Les-Beaune. They were touted as perpetual great values, with stories attached. The Sylvain Bzikot Bourgogne Blanc, a well-balanced, minerally white, was billed as the “best selling white wine in the store"; the Vincent Girardin Chorey-Les-Beaune, as a back vintage Mr. Posner picked up at “a hefty discount" from the importer.
The emails I’ve received from Flatiron Wines & Spirits in New York were tailored to my taste and buying history according to the store’s general manager and wine buyer, Clara Dalzell. “We don’t send emails to everyone," she explained. “We segment our list to what people are interested in." Some customers receive every email offer (by their request); others get a slower stream based on past buying patterns.
I only get a couple offers each week from Flatiron. A recent email I received from Ms. Dalzell, addressed “Dear Riesling lovers" (that’s me), offered the 2021 Rieslings from superstar winemaker Julian Haart at “best-in-nation-pricing." I bought two bottles: the delectably off-dry 2021 Julian Haart Riesling J.J. Kabinett ($27) and the elegant, dry and minerally 2021 Julian Haart Riesling Moselle Trocken ($28).
Ms. Dalzell explained that she is one of a group of Flatiron staffers in New York and California who send emails. Before they email potential buyers, “we pitch to one another to identify the points others will believe," she said. As each staffer only has a limited number of opportunities to send emails, “we are only going to write about the wines we are truly passionate about."
Laurent Chapuis, a native of Lyon, France, and for 26 years the proprietor of Princeton Corkscrew in Princeton, N.J., also works with a small group of staffers to craft sales emails. His email offers feature wines with which he has a personal connection, whether to the winemaker, the region or the estate. “It’s always a real story," he said. Mr. Chapuis hopes potential customers will learn something about how and why they like a particular wine, and what kind of food it might suit. He has rules: no scores from critics and no comparing one wine to another. Any featured wine must be “a reflection of where it comes from" and “a great value in relation to [its] area of production," Mr. Chapuis said.
From Princeton Corkscrew I bought the 2020 Domaine Pierre Fil Heledus, a red from Minervois—the aforementioned “perfect pairing with grilling and golf," two activities Mr. Chapuis noted as personal passions. It’s a big, rich, rather tannic red wine from a region in France Mr. Chapuis believes few wine drinkers know—another reason he likes to highlight wines in his emails.
In the emails from Paris-born Edouard Le Garrec, owner of Empire State of Wine in New York, the ALL CAPS and color type are impossible to overlook—they practically scream GREAT DEALS. Indeed, those words often appear. I might be skeptical of such an approach, but Mr. Le Garrec does offer some very good deals. The 2018 Domaine Coffinet-Duvernay Chassagne-Montrachet Les Fairendes ($58), a white Burgundy he touted, truly overdelivered: sumptuous and rich with a touch of oak and a minerally finish. When I called to chat, Mr. Le Garrec exuded as much enthusiasm over the phone as he does in his emails. “I jump out of my bed to write them," he said.
The emails from the staffers of Chambers Street Wines in New York are the temperamental opposite of Mr. Le Garrec’s. The tone is measured and thoughtful. “Our emails are a lot like what would be on an importer’s website," said Chambers Street partner Eben Lillie. “When we write about something we’re really known for—the Loire Valley or Piedmont—we write from a standpoint of admiration and genuine passion."
As I’m writing this column, email offers from merchants continue to fill up my inbox. Some are easy to ignore because the wines they’re selling—glorious rare Burgundies or cult Napa Cabs—go for much more than I can afford, or they’re from merchants who can’t legally ship to my state (a problem for many wine drinkers, alas). But I’ll keep reading and buying as long as the deals last.
