For the best deals on Wine, check your email

Laurent Chapuis, a native of Lyon, France, and for 26 years the proprietor of Princeton Corkscrew in Princeton, N.J., also works with a small group of staffers to craft sales emails. His email offers feature wines with which he has a personal connection, whether to the winemaker, the region or the estate. “It’s always a real story," he said. Mr. Chapuis hopes potential customers will learn something about how and why they like a particular wine, and what kind of food it might suit. He has rules: no scores from critics and no comparing one wine to another. Any featured wine must be “a reflection of where it comes from" and “a great value in relation to [its] area of production," Mr. Chapuis said.