The list of 100 most powerful women in the world was released by Forbes on December 5 where 4 Indian women bagged a spot. The list is a sequel to the series of annual ranking list that awards definitive ranking to the most inspirational females.

This 20th list puts forth top female names across the globe who have had a life-changing impact on the world this year. The highest rankings accorded to the most inspirational role models ranging from CEOs, entertainers, politicians, and philanthropists to policymakers.

The Indian woman who takes the highest spot is Finance Minister and Minister of Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, who ranks 32. Her rankings improved as compared to last year when she occupied 36th place.

Indian billionaire and philanthropist, Roshni Nadar Malhotra occupied 60th rank who is the first Indian woman to lead a listed IT company in India. Daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, she is recognised as the richest woman in India as per IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List (2019).

Chairperson of the Steel Authority of India, Soma Mondal ranks 70. She was honoured with 'CEO of the Year' award at the ETPrime Women Leadership Awards that took place this year.

Renowned Indian billionaire entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw secured 76th rank in the list. Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited in Bangalore are founded and run by by her. She has also served as former chairperson of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

The most inspirational woman who leads the list is European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. She occupies this ranking for the second consecutive year. The second position is secured by European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde while US Vice President, Kamala Harris takes the third spot. All of these three top rankers managed to retain their top spot.'