From FM Sitharaman to Roshni Nadar, meet 4 Indians on Forbes' list of 'most powerful women for 2023'
The list of World’s 100 Most Powerful Women was released by Forbes on December 5 where 4 Indian woman managed to secure a spot
Media and Entertainment category
Fifth place has been secured by famous American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift. It's the first time since the list’s inception that an entertainer has taken a spot among top 5 most influential and powerful figures across the globe. Swift's rankings marked a significant improvement from number 79 in 2022.
She also tops the list of most powerful woman in Media and Entertainment category for the year 2023. The singer joined the billionaires club in October this year and her net worth is over $1.1 billion. This achievement follows from her recent global Eras tour.
Forbes Women editor, Maggie McGrath said, “Over the past twenty years of the Most Powerful Women list, we’ve documented the shifting ways that power is attained and enacted globally." She added, "This year’s list illustrates that perhaps better than any other, with entertainment icons ranking right at the top alongside global politicians and leaders of the world’s most influential businesses."
The list features women from six categories including business, technology, finance, media and entertainment, politics and policy, and philanthropy. In order to determine individual overall ranking and one within each category metrics used included money, media, impact and spheres of influence.
