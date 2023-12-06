The list of 100 most powerful women in the world was released by Forbes on December 5 where 4 Indian women bagged a spot. The list is a sequel to the series of annual ranking list that awards definitive ranking to the most inspirational females. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This 20th list puts forth top female names across the globe who have had a life-changing impact on the world this year. The highest rankings accorded to the most inspirational role models ranging from CEOs, entertainers, politicians, and philanthropists to policymakers.

Indian billionaire and philanthropist, Roshni Nadar Malhotra occupied 60th rank who is the first Indian woman to lead a listed IT company in India. Daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, she is recognised as the richest woman in India as per IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List (2019).

Chairperson of the Steel Authority of India, Soma Mondal ranks 70. She was honoured with 'CEO of the Year' award at the ETPrime Women Leadership Awards that took place this year.

Renowned Indian billionaire entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw secured 76th rank in the list. Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited in Bangalore are founded and run by by her. She has also served as former chairperson of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

The most inspirational woman who leads the list is European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. She occupies this ranking for the second consecutive year. The second position is secured by European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde while US Vice President, Kamala Harris takes the third spot. All of these three top rankers managed to retain their top spot.'

Media and Entertainment category Fifth place has been secured by famous American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift. It's the first time since the list’s inception that an entertainer has taken a spot among top 5 most influential and powerful figures across the globe. Swift's rankings marked a significant improvement from number 79 in 2022.

She also tops the list of most powerful woman in Media and Entertainment category for the year 2023. The singer joined the billionaires club in October this year and her net worth is over $1.1 billion. This achievement follows from her recent global Eras tour.

Forbes Women editor, Maggie McGrath said, “Over the past twenty years of the Most Powerful Women list, we’ve documented the shifting ways that power is attained and enacted globally." She added, "This year’s list illustrates that perhaps better than any other, with entertainment icons ranking right at the top alongside global politicians and leaders of the world’s most influential businesses."

The list features women from six categories including business, technology, finance, media and entertainment, politics and policy, and philanthropy. In order to determine individual overall ranking and one within each category metrics used included money, media, impact and spheres of influence.

