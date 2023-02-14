Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, UK in next 3 yrs
- Ford said it will cut 2,300 jobs in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and 200 elsewhere on the continent
Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic headwinds and increasing competition on electric cars.
