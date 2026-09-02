Foreign airlines gain ground as Indian carriers scale back international flights in first half of 2026

Foreign carriers flew more passengers out of India in the first six months of 2026 compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, home-grown carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, flew fewer planes on international routes and lost market share after facing higher costs from the Pakistan airspace closure and increased jet fuel prices amid the West Asia war.
Domestic airlines accounted for 39.7% of passengers flying out of India in January-June 2026, down from 46% a year earlier, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) show. Foreign airlines, meanwhile, increased their share to 60.3% from 54%, even as the overall outbound international market contracted.