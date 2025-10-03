Foreign investors pull out record money from Indian market amid tariff cloud
Indian markets face record foreign investor outflows of ₹2.02 trillion, driven by high valuations and a falling rupee. Without a bilateral trade agreement with the US, analysts warn that market gains may remain constrained as other countries yield better returns.
Mumbai: Foreign investors have moved record sums of money from selling Indian shares in the secondary or cash market to other, better performing countries, as the Indian market maintains lofty valuations and the rupee continues to depreciate amid tariff tensions with the US.