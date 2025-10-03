“These measures, especially on GST, could result in an uptick in corporate earnings growth from the third quarter, which may force FPIs to rethink their allocation strategy to India as valuation concerns abate," said Ambareesh Baliga, independent market analyst. “But the real kicker will come if India and US ink a tariff deal, which will result in a reversal of FPI flows and drive the market to break and sustain into new bull market territory."