Foreign ministry asks to embrace yoga to battle after-effects of covid

In India, the Indian Council of Cultural Relations has disbursed funds to India’s more than 170 diplomatic missions to celebrate the occasion. Over 100 missions across the world have already hosted many pre-Yoga Day events–though on smaller scales than on previous occasions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his counterparts in many countries ahead of International Day of Yoga to ensure the success of the event, Mint has learnt. With many countries opening up, albeit cautiously this year, after being shut down due to covid-19 last year, on the back of the hope that the pandemic was waning, Yoga Day events were likely to be a mix of people doing yoga with social distancing in the outdoors in smaller numbers and people performing the exercises from their homes.

