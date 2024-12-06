Foreign Secretary will visit Bangladesh on December 9 for meetings. This visit is part of structured Foreign Office consultations between India and Bangladesh, according to Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Randhir Jaiswal said, "Foreign Secretary is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the 9th of December and he will meet his counterpart and there will be several other meetings during the visit. Foreign Office consultations led by the Foreign Secretary is a structured engagement between India and Bangladesh. We look forward to this meeting," reported ANI.