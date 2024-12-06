Hello User
Business News/ News / Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on December 9 amid tensions over attacks on Hindu minority

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on December 9 amid tensions over attacks on Hindu minority

Livemint

Foreign Secretary will visit Bangladesh on December 9 for meetings. This visit is part of structured Foreign Office consultations between India and Bangladesh, according to Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on December 9, according to Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday announced that foreign secretary will visit Bangladesh on December 9 for several meetings.

Randhir Jaiswal said, "Foreign Secretary is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the 9th of December and he will meet his counterpart and there will be several other meetings during the visit. Foreign Office consultations led by the Foreign Secretary is a structured engagement between India and Bangladesh. We look forward to this meeting," reported ANI.

