Forget influencers, your employees are the new marketing mavericks
Pratishtha Bagai 6 min read 12 Aug 2025, 05:10 AM IST
Summary
Indian brands are increasingly turning to their employees as in-house influencers, leveraging their authenticity, relatability, and insider knowledge to drive stronger engagement than traditional celebrity or influencer campaigns.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Employees are becoming brands' new influencers. As marketers figured that the colleague sitting just a few desks away can get more traction for their products on social media than celebrities or influencers, brands like Zepto, Perfora, Spectacom and Zomato turned to them for endorsements.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story