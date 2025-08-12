Still, EGC is not as easy as it looks. Companies need to have at least some control over the content posted on their websites, a product manager at an investment bank that creates workplace-related content regularly, who did not wish to be named, said. “Every video that we post related to our company has to be vetted by our social media team as per their HR policies. If this is skipped, the video gets flagged and we are asked to take it down," he said.