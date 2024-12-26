Forget cash, this Bengaluru delivery agent wants onion for tip. Here's why

In Bengaluru, a delivery agent made an unusual request on the delivery of grocery, he asked for an onion instead of tip. This sparked a lively discussion on social media. The post received over 1,100 upvotes.

The post shared on Reddit four days ago has gone viral, amassing more than 1,100 upvotes and numerous comments. Over this surprising and unconventional request, social media users reacted with humour and curiosity, speculating on the delivery boy's intentions. The caption to the post states, "Instamart delivery guy asked for onion (Bangalore)."

Let's find out what exactly happened and did the delivery boy get what he asked for. "In the evening having discussed with my wife what all grocery we need, I order them. The delivery guy came to the door on expected time," the post written by @yashwantptl7 states.

The Bengaluru resident further noted that the delivery boy asked, “Sir, ek pyaaj mil sakta hai kya ?" to which he questioned why. The Bengaluru man handed over the vegie after the boy said that he wanted to eat it.

“I asked … koi tantra mantra to nahi karoge na bhaiya ?? He : nahi sir(with innocent smile)," the post adds. After the incident, the Bengaluru resident mentioned that his wife said the delivery boy might be asking for onion from everywhere he delivers to have enough stock to make food, since onion is expensive.

Users commented on the oddity of the situation, as one user stated, "Poor guys eat roti with onion. cant afford vegetables." While some users joked about possible motives and wrote, "Either he was struggling financially so asked it to eat with Roti. Or he was in a good mood for sunday evening and will have it with chicken and old.monk or maybe he found someone needy somewhere and give it to them we will never know."

A third user remarked, “India leads the world in vegetable production yet Onion is so expensive.. I don't understand it." Expressing generosity, a user commented, “I wud have offered him food or snacks. That's why I always tip them."