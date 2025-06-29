Forget dogs and birds, bear on runway at Japan airport sparks chaos, several flights delayed, 12 cancelled | Video

A black bear wandering onto the runway at Yamagata Airport in northern Japan caused major disruption this week, leading to flight cancellations and restricted passenger movement. The moment, caught on video, has gone viral on social media and sparked a mix of concern and humour online.

Advertisement

The bear was first spotted on the airport runway, forcing authorities to shut it down temporarily and delay several flights. The animal returned on Thursday, prompting a second suspension of operations. Staff tried to drive the bear away using a vehicle, but it continued to stay near the site, BBC reported.

"Given the situation there is no way we can host plane arrivals now," said airport official Akira Nagai, as quoted by AFP. The renewed shutdown led to the cancellation of 12 flights.

Efforts to catch the bear are ongoing. Hunters have set traps while police officers are stationed around the airport to prevent the animal from escaping. "We're in a stalemate now," Nagai added.

Advertisement

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online after the video was reshared by several users. While some made light-hearted comments, others expressed worry for the bear. One user wrote, "Aww, poor lad—probably lost or looking for his family." Another added, "Hope the bear was okay."