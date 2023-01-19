Forget Ola, Uber. This ride hailing app allows you to negotiate fare1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 11:23 AM IST
- Indrive app promises a ‘fair price’ that you agree on. Its key USP is that the app allows users to negotiate fares.
Fed up with repetitive ride cancellations and high fare charges by apps like Ola, Uber or Rapido. Thankfully, there is an alternative. California, US-based Indrive has rolled out its services in two major cities of the country – Delhi and Kolkata. Indrive app allows users to book city and intercity rides and order delivery or join as a driver or courier.