Fed up with repetitive ride cancellations and high fare charges by apps like Ola, Uber or Rapido. Thankfully, there is an alternative. California, US-based Indrive has rolled out its services in two major cities of the country – Delhi and Kolkata. Indrive app allows users to book city and intercity rides and order delivery or join as a driver or courier.

The app promises a ‘fair price’ that you agree on. Its key USP is that the app allows users to negotiate fares. When a user books a ride on the Indrive app, he can input the shown fare as unreasonable. The app will then suggest updating the desired fare.

For example, if the fare from point A to point B is 200. The user can update it to ₹150 which will then be communicated to the driver, who can decide to accept the price or not. This way, both the customer and driver can negotiate and come to an agreement.

Indrive app is a free to use service app. It is available on Google Play Store for free download. “inDrive is a great taxi service alternative and delivery app, which you can use to book city and intercity rides and order delivery or join as a driver or courier," reads the app description on the Play Store. The app has a 4.7 rating on the Google Play Store and has garnered more than 100 million downloads worldwide.

The Indrive app was initially launched in Yakutsk, Russia. It was eventually expanded to 47 countries. It started its operations in India in April last year in the city of Kolkata as Indriver. It was branded to Indrive in 2022 and is now available in Delhi.

The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Indrive app has a built-in language change option and can be used in Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, and English. The app collects users data like location, personal information such as name, address, email IDs and payment information.