Former Amnesty India chief stopped from travelling to US at Bengaluru airport

Former Amnesty International India Chief Aakar Patel today said that he was stopped at Bengaluru airport from boarding a flight to the United States. "stopped from leaving India at Bangalore airport. am on the exit control list. Got passport back through court order specifically for this trip to the US," Patel posted on Twitter.

Patel tweeted that he was put on the exit control list in connection with a case filed against Amnesty India International.

"CBI officer called to say I am on the look-out circular because of the case Modi government has filed against Amnesty International India," Patel said in a tweet shortly after he was stopped from leaving India.

In November 2019, CBI raided Amnesty India's office in Bengaluru over accusations of irregularities in foreign funding, due to which, the CBI said, the human rights body was in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). It then filed a case against Amnesty India and three associate organisations.

