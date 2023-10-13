TDP chief and ex-Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case
- Andhra Pradesh High Court grants anticipatory bail to former CM & TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu 307 case
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on 13 October granted anticipatory bail to former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu 307 case.
