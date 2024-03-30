Hello User
Business News/ News / Bharat Ratna 2024: President Droupadi Murmu confers India's highest civilian award on PV Narasimha Rao and 3 others

Bharat Ratna 2024: President Droupadi Murmu confers India's highest civilian award on PV Narasimha Rao and 3 others

Livemint

  • Bharat Ratna award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna on former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur

Bharat Ratna award 2024: Former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh and the pioneer of India’s Green Revolution MS Swaminathanwere conferred the Bharat Ratna award on Saturday

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu to present Bharat Ratna Award today

According to media reports, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart LK Advani will be given the Bharat Ratna award on Sunday. President Murmu will pay a visit to senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence and confer him with the prestigious award due to his ailing health condition.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna upon agronomist MS Swaminathan. MS Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao received the award on Saturday. The President also conferred the Bharat Ratna award upon former Indian Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh (posthumously) at Rashtriya Bhavan. Chaudhary Charan Singh's grandson Jayant Singh received the award. The Bharat Ratna award of former PM PV Narasimha Rao (posthumously) was recived by son PV Prabhakar Rao.

PV Narasimha Rao's family thanks PM Modi for Bharat Ratna

Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur was elated on receiving the award for his late father. The JD(U) leader said, "I am very happy. The government of India acknowledged his work and gave him this award. On behalf of the country, I express my gratitude towards PM Modi for conferring the highest civilian honour on him".

Bharat Ratna 2024: India's top civilian award conferred on 5 eminent persons

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

The Modi government had announced Bharat Ratna awards this year to five emminent personalities, including one to L K Advani. This year, a total of five people have been honoured with Bharat Ratna, the maximum since 1999, when four were given the award. Four of the five awards were posthumous. Advani, 96, is the only one alive but due to ill health he could not attend the Saturday's ceremony in the national capital.

