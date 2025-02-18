Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, with his wife Akshata Murty, visited the Parliament House in India on Tuesday, February 18, accompanied by their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, reported the news agency ANI.

According to the video shared by the news agency, Rishi Sunak and the family were greeted by the Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday. Apart from Sunak's wife and kids, his mother-in-law and a Member of the Rajya Sabha, Sudha Murty was also present on February 18.

Rishi Sunak's India trip Earlier this month, Rishi Sunak was also spotted enjoying a cricket match with his father-in-law and Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium for the India vs England T20 cricket match, as per a Mint report.

“Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win. Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law,” said Sunak in a social media post on the platform X.

The former British Prime Minister and his family also visited the Fatehpur Sikri monument in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on February 17, reported the news agency on February 17.

Sunak was spotted waving at people gathered there to catch a glimpse of the British PM, as per the report. He also visited the Taj Mahal along with his family members and signed the visitor book along with his wife.