Former CBI director Vijay Shankar passed away today i.e. on December 3 after battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 76.

Shankar was admitted to a private hospital in Noida for some time. His family said that his mortal remains will be donated to AIIMS as per his last wish, as reported by news agency PTI.

All you need to know about Former CBI director Vijay Shankar Shankar was 1969-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Shankar also served in Uttar Pradesh Police and Moscow under the Ministry of External Affairs.

He headed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from December 12, 2005-July 31, 2008.

During his tenure, the agency worked on the infamous Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case.

As an additional director of CBI, he had supervised the extradition of gangster Abu Salem and actor Monika Bedi from Portugal.

Moreover, he had also supervised the investigation into the Telgi scam.

Prior to being appointed CBI director, Shankar headed National Disaster Response Force, and Civil Defence and Home Guards.

He had served as inspector general in the BSF and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir at the peak of militancy in the 1990s.