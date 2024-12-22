Former India cricketer Robin Uttappa issued a detailed statement on X after an arrest warrant was issued against him in the alleged EPF deposits fraud case.

Former India cricketer Robin Uttappa took to social media platform X to clarify after an arrest warrant was issued against him in the alleged Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits fraud case. He said that although he was appointed as a director in three companies, he did not have an active executive role and was not "involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses."

In a detailed statement, Uttappa said, "In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regard to my involvement with Strawberry Lenceria Pvt. Ltd, Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Berryz Fashion House."

He explained that in 2018-19, he was appointed as a director in these companies due to his financial contributions to them in the form of loans.

"However, I did not have an active executive role, nor I was involved in the day-to-day operations of the business. Even my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date," he stated.

"Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent then, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago."

He aid that when the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, his legal team responded, highlighting that he had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming his lack of involvement.

"Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings, and my legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days," he stated.

He also urged the media to kindly present complete facts and to verify the authenticity of information being shared.

The case against Robin Uttappa The arrest warrant issued by Shadakshara Gopala Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - II and Recovery Officer, K R Puram stated that ₹23,36,602 is to be recovered from Uthappa, the defaulter.

In his order to the Station House Office of Pulakeshinagar Police Station, the senior officer stated, "Due to non remittances of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund accounts of the poor workers. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest through the Thana in-charge under whose jurisdiction Sri Robin Uthappa resides.

"In this connection, it is kindly requested to arrest the employer under Rule 73 of IInd Schedule to Income Tax Act 1961 and Income Tax (CP) Rule 1962 and Section 8B of Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, and produce him before the undersigned on or before 27.12.2024 for further proceedings through your official."

The order stated, "In exercise of the power conferred on me under section 8B of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952,...command you to arrest the said defaulter and bring him before the undersigned as soon as practicable and in any event within 24 hours of his arrest (exclusive of the time required for the journey) unless the defaulter pays the said amount of ₹23,36,602 and ₹5,000 for the cost of executing this process."

However, a senior police officer said, "The address mentioned in the arrest warrant issued by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner is an old one and the concerned person does not stay at this address anymore. Our team had gone to the given address and verified. As per information, he vacated the mentioned address over a year ago. We have informed the same to the concerned officer. Further decision will be taken by the concerned authority which issued the arrest warrant."