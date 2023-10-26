Hello User
Business News/ News / Former Google employee works as Uber driver in Bengaluru; Find out why

Former Google employee works as Uber driver in Bengaluru; Find out why

Edited By Fareha Naaz

Bengaluru resident finds former Google employee as Uber-bike driver.

Uber Moto driver in Bengaluru turns out to be ex-Google employee

A Bengaluru resident recently discovered that his Uber-bike driver was a former Google employee. Raghav Dua took to social media platform X to share his unexpected encounter with the Googler-turned-driver.

According to Dua, when he booked an bike-taxi service on Uber Moto, the driver who arrived turned out to be a former Google employee. The ex-Google employee had relocated to Bengaluru less than a month ago and had chosen to work as an Uber driver to explore the city.

Dua shared the incident with a tweet, stating, "“My Uber Moto driver is ex-google, moved to Bangalore 20 days ago from Hyderabad. He is just doing this to explore the city it seems," wrote Dua."

The comments section on X was flooded with reactions, with many users referring to the situation as quintessential, where even taxi drivers are well qualified with technological backgrounds. A user stated, “Peak Bengaluru’ moment – a place where even taxi drivers can be former Google employees."

One user said its a productive way to explore a city refering to a similar encounter and said, “True, I met a 53 year old ex bank manager from Vishakhapatnam who is now living in Delhi to meet people by riding Rapido, he wants to explore all the places in the city & make documentary on it, tough guy."

Another user commented, “That's truly fascinating! I hope you had an interesting conversation during your ride!" wrote one person. “Yes, I’ve also experienced this personally." A fourth user humorously noted, "In Bengaluru, if you throw a stone in the air, it will either hit a bird or a software engineer."

Similar encounters have happenend a number of times in the past with this adding to the lead of strange encounters of passengers with tech professionals. In August of this year, an engineer in Bengaluru booked a ride on Rapido and was surprised when the rider arrived on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, reported moneycontrol.

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST
