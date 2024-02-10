Former Governor Larry Hogan Runs for Maryland Senate Seat
Former Republican Governor Larry Hogan announced he will run for Maryland’s open US Senate seat, giving the GOP a strong candidate in a state the party hasn’t carried in a Senate election for decades.
