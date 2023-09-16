Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly will be embarking on a new venture as he enters the world of industry by initiating a steel factory in Salboni, located in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal.

Accompanying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her 12-day visit to Spain and Dubai, Ganguly revealed that the factory's construction would be completed within five to six months, reported PTI.

Addressing the 'Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)' in Madrid on September 14, Ganguly mentioned that the state-of-the-art facility would be completed in approximately one year.

Expressing his gratitude to the chief minister, Ganguly stated, “I just take this opportunity to thank the chief minister as we are starting to build a third steel plant in Bengal. A lot of us believe that I only played the sport. But we started a small steel plant in 2007, and in five to six months we will start building our new steel plant in Medinipore."

He appreciated West Bengal's welcoming approach to business and said, “This state has always invited the rest of the world for business. That is why the CM is in this country today. It is very clear that the government wants to work for the development of the state and the youth."

He said that his experience demonstrated the efficiency of the process, irrespective of his current association with the Chief Minister. "I must tell you this is from practical experience and not because I am with the Chief Minister, the entire process just took four to five months to complete," Ganguly remarked.

Reflecting on his family's business legacy, which was initiated by his grandfather around 50-55 years ago, Ganguly highlighted the state government's historical support.

(With inputs from PTI)