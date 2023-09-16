Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly to start steel factory in West Bengal says, ‘lot of us believe I only…’1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 06:59 AM IST
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly to start a steel factory in West Bengal, which will be completed in five to six months.
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly will be embarking on a new venture as he enters the world of industry by initiating a steel factory in Salboni, located in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message